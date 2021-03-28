Peter Harold Purchases 330,000 Shares of Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) Stock

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) insider Peter Harold bought 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,800.00 ($14,142.86).

Peter Harold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poseidon Nickel alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Peter Harold purchased 170,000 shares of Poseidon Nickel stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,860.00 ($7,042.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Poseidon Nickel Company Profile

Poseidon Nickel Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of nickel and other mineral properties in Australia. It holds interests in the Mt Windarra, the Black Swan, and the Lake Johnston nickel projects located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Niagara Mining Limited and changed its name to Poseidon Nickel Limited in 2007.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Poseidon Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseidon Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.