Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get Petrofac alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Investec cut shares of Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Petrofac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $463.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petrofac (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.