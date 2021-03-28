Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of PEYUF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 85,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEYUF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

