Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Invests $1.80 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.45. 3,625,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,459. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $244.62 and a 52 week high of $399.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.14.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

