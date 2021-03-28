Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Takes $24.29 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 136,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,292,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 10.1% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.24. 6,153,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,960,280. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $147.85 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

