Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 305.4% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period.

MHI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. 21,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,954. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

