Po.et (POE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Po.et token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $11,437.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Po.et has traded 177.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.50 or 0.00621017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024232 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

POE is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject.

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

