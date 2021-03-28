Polyient Games Governance Token Price Reaches $594.43 on Major Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $4,182.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $594.43 or 0.01058745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,732 tokens. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games.

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

