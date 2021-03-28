Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 141.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,678 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $39,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $341.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a one year low of $176.19 and a one year high of $401.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

