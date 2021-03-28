Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Popular by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Popular by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Popular by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $75.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.