Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.39 ($101.63).

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €87.82 ($103.32) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €35.42 ($41.67) and a 52 week high of €94.86 ($111.60). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.22.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

