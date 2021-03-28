PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of PSK traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.52.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3312232 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSK shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.41.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

