PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.75. 557,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.52. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3312232 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.41.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

