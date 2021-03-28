Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Zovio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $153.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. Zovio Inc has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZVO. TheStreet cut Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

