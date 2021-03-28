Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 36,633 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $654.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $3.60) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

