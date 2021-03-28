Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 7,839 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.50 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLUU shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Cowen downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

