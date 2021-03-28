Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UEPS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UEPS stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $319.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.21. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $193,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monde Nkosi bought 125,091 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $686,749.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

