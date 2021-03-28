Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $403.95 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of EQT worth $403,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $12,336,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EQT by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EQT by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 218,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Shares of EQT opened at $19.71 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

