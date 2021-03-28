Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $364,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 721,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $21,865,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $18,530,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 198,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

KSS opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.