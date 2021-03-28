Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321,453 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $444,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $7,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 922,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,129,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

