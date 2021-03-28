Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 402,700 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,121,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 402,700 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cognex were worth $491,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cognex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Cognex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Cognex by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

