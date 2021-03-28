Primoris Services Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Primoris Services has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.