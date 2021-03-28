Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in March

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GENY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,706. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $67.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

