Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.80, but opened at $43.88. Progress Software shares last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 533 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Progress Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Progress Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

