Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $119,796.72 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $119,796.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,472 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $123,006.72.

On Monday, January 25th, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,310 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $115,014.90.

Progyny stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

