Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Prologis by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,104,000 after acquiring an additional 984,591 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,259,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,836,000 after acquiring an additional 670,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Prologis by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,247,000 after acquiring an additional 532,635 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $106.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average of $101.06. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

