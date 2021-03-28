Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Reaches $63.61 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $63.61 million and $4.97 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $10.39 or 0.00018807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.86 or 0.00622183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024307 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.