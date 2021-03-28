Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) Short Interest Update

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:PBY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. 4,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

About Prospect Capital

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.