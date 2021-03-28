Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report $281.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.80 million to $286.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $290.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.46. 304,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,735. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,826,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 428,855 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

