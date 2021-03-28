Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLX stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.87. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.62.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

