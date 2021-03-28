Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 783.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.59. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $117.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

