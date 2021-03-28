Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.84 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Wintrust Financial worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $78.98 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

