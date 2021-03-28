Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $2.18 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,411,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,532,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 817.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

NYSE:U opened at $95.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

