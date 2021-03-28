Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $284,947,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $64,392,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $48,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $30,713,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $18,021,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

VNT opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

