Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 7,058 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 34,089 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OneMain by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,124,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in OneMain by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,312,000 after buying an additional 294,727 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.80%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on OMF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.