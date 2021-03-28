Pundi X Tops One Day Trading Volume of $481.99 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $481.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00022566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00047785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.12 or 0.00609445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00023939 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,379,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.