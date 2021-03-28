Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PEMIF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,893. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

