Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 327.0% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRCNF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 51,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,375. Pure Global Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Pure Global Cannabis

Pure Global Cannabis Inc produces cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company provides cannabis products, such as dried flower, cannabis oils, soft gels and capsules, seedlings and clones, vape pen cartridges, topicals, sublingual strip/spray, transdermal patch, and edibles and beverages, as well as wellness products.

