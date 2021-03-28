PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $6,658,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of PVH by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. KeyCorp began coverage on PVH in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

