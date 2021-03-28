Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Decreased by SVB Leerink

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for MorphoSys in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of MOR opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.29 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

