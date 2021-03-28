Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Increased by Cormark

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$19.79 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$21.61.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.