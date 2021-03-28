Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOL. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.00.

TSE DOL opened at C$52.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dollarama has a one year low of C$37.20 and a one year high of C$55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.24 billion and a PE ratio of 28.64.

Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

