Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Shares of CASY opened at $216.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $217.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

