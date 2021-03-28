Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $42,412,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $20,522,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,571,000 after acquiring an additional 176,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 241,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

