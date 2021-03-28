Qiwi (QIWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $637.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.97. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

Get Qiwi alerts:

QIWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.