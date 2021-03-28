Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $129.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.24. 721,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,480. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.14.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.