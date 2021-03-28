Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $49,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $126.30 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

