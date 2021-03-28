Qwertycoin Market Cap Achieves $1.41 Million (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $409.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 129.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 79.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

