Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, ING Group raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of RANJY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.9804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

