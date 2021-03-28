Randy V. J. Smallwood Sells 9,775 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) insider Randy V. J. Smallwood sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($61.38), for a total value of £459,229.50 ($599,986.28).

Shares of WPM opened at GBX 2,683.65 ($35.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The company has a market capitalization of £12.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

